Powerful explosion in occupied Mariupol: partisans killed four rashists

09:49 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A powerful explosion occurred in the occupied city of Mariupol, accompanied by the actions of partisan detachments, which successfully destroyed four invaders who had seized a private house of local residents.



Petr Andryushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported the incident.



The official report reflects that after the explosion, the "Mariupol Resistance" claims the elimination of at least four occupiers-officers.



It is noted that they entered a private house, which was used for temporary residence of the evacuated residents of Mariupol, located in the Primorsky district near the Mariupol seaport.