Powerful explosions in a village in the Kherson region: an ammunition depot of the Russian Federation exploded

On Sunday, June 18, in the small village of Rykovo (Partizany), located in the Kherson region, there were powerful explosions that lasted for several hours. A large warehouse with ammunition of the occupiers exploded.
This information was announced by the adviser to the head of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, in his Telegram channel.
A small village is located 25 kilometers from the city of Genichesk and 80 kilometers from Melitopol.
