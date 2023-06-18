Powerful explosions in a village in the Kherson region: an ammunition depot of the Russian Federation exploded

08:45 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On Sunday, June 18, in the small village of Rykovo (Partizany), located in the Kherson region, there were powerful explosions that lasted for several hours. A large warehouse with ammunition of the occupiers exploded.



This information was announced by the adviser to the head of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, in his Telegram channel.

According to him: "Reports from local residents indicate that a large warehouse exploded. We continue to hear a series of detonations."



A small village is located 25 kilometers from the city of Genichesk and 80 kilometers from Melitopol.