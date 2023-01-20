Fraudsters in Lithuania collect data of Ukrainian refugees

16:27 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Attackers impersonate the Department of Migration and claim that they are looking for people in connection with military service. This is stated in the warning of the Lithuanian Department of Migration.



Ukrainians are asked to fill out personal data and send it to a fake email.



They also noted that online scammers use an email address that does not officially exist.

"An e-mail sent to various recipients states that, with the cooperation of the governments of Lithuania and Ukraine, the Migration Department is searching for Ukrainian military refugees in Lithuania, and this event is allegedly related to military service," the ministry said.



The letter also contains a fictitious questionnaire, which is asked to be filled out with the personal data of Ukrainian citizens and sent to the consular department of the Ukrainian Embassy in Lithuania.

"Please note that the information being disseminated is fake. The Migration Department does not generate questionnaires and does not look for Ukrainian military refugees in connection with military service. Ignore this email, it's misinformation. It was not sent by either the Migration Service or the Embassy of Ukraine," the Migration Service stressed.



Refugees from Ukraine are advised to check and critically evaluate information of such content and report it by calling the general help line 112.