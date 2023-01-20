Fraudsters in Lithuania collect data of Ukrainian refugees

Attackers impersonate the Department of Migration and claim that they are looking for people in connection with military service. This is stated in the warning of the Lithuanian Department of Migration.
Ukrainians are asked to fill out personal data and send it to a fake email.
They also noted that online scammers use an email address that does not officially exist.
Ukrainians are asked to fill out personal data and send it to a fake email.
They also noted that online scammers use an email address that does not officially exist.
The letter also contains a fictitious questionnaire, which is asked to be filled out with the personal data of Ukrainian citizens and sent to the consular department of the Ukrainian Embassy in Lithuania.
Refugees from Ukraine are advised to check and critically evaluate information of such content and report it by calling the general help line 112.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments