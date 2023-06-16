Fraudster in Pokrov deceived IDPs looking for housing - GUNP

19:23 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Pokrov, located in the Dnepropetrovsk region, a man was detained for fraud against IDPs who wanted to rent housing.



According to the information provided by the press service of the GDNP in the Dnepropetrovsk region, a 34-year-old resident of Pokrov posted ads on specialized web resources for renting apartments.



When contacting potential tenants, he demanded advance payment as a deposit for "booking" housing. However, after receiving money transfers to his card, the man disappeared and stopped answering calls.



Fraudster deceived four internally displaced persons who sought refuge from hostilities in Pokrov. Law enforcement agencies received information about the criminal scheme and detained the criminal, declaring him a suspicion. The stolen money was returned to their owners.



The police urge citizens not to transfer money to strangers and in case of becoming a victim of fraud, call 102.