Many settlements were left without electricity due to enemy attacks.

16:53 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to enemy attacks in the front-line territories of the Donetsk region and Zaporozhye region, many settlements were left without electricity. Previous shelling has also resulted in a blackout in other areas.



The Department of Energy confirmed that there were no hits or damage to energy infrastructure facilities after the last night missile-drone attack.



However, enemy attacks continue to terrorize the frontline and bordering territories with Russia, which led to power outages in several settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.



Repair crews are working in places where safety allows, and it was possible to restore power supply for almost 29,000 consumers.



In preparation for the new heating season, a large-scale repair campaign for generating facilities and networks continues.



The total amount of electricity is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers, although restrictions on renewable energy sources have been introduced during the day to balance the power grid.



Commercial imports and exports of electricity were also noted, and gas reserves in Ukrainian underground storage increased.