Metropolitan and secretary of the diocese of the UOC-MP under suspicion of law enforcement agencies

19:19 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Metropolitan and secretary of the Ovruch-Korosten diocese of the UOC-MP are charged in the Zhytomyr region.



According to a June 1 report from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), law enforcement agencies charged them with suspicions of serious crimes.



The investigation revealed that for several years the metropolitan independently created materials containing pro-Kremlin propaganda.. These documents contained offensive statements aimed at humiliating the religious beliefs of Ukrainians and inciting hostility towards representatives of other faiths.

"The total circulation of destructive materials amounted to about 50 thousand. copies that the secretary of the diocese, who is the brother of the metropolitan, distributed among the priests and believers of the community," the SBU said in an official statement.



The results of the examination confirmed the presence in the discovered texts of statements that promote incitement of religious hatred.

The accused were charged with violating the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics (Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For these crimes, they face up to 5 years in prison.

In addition, as a result of searches conducted in the Zhytomyr diocese of the UOC-MP, law enforcement officers exposed the financial fraud of the local bishop related to the donations of believers. It turned out that people close to him used the funds raised to eliminate the consequences of a fire in the diocesan administration in January 2022 for personal purposes. The total amount exceeded 1 million hryvnia.



The case is currently being investigated under the article on fraud (Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).