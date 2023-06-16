19:43 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, May 18, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that forced passportization has reached a new level, where the absence of a Russian document can lead to a power outage.



Ivan Fedorov shared this information during the telethon. He noted that in the occupied territories, including Melitopol, the occupiers resumed passport terror, developing new schemes for the forced transition to Russian documents.



Controllers of the energy company Tavria-Energo, which supplies electricity, demand that the contract be renewed within a month. To do this, they check the presence of a passport of the aggressor country.



Thus, residents are faced with a choice: to maintain access to electricity or to obtain a Russian passport. In addition, they promise that those who do not receive Ausweis before September 1 will be recognized as foreigners in their native land, the mayor of Melitopol said.



Ivan Fedorov also mentioned that agriculture is now suffering significant losses, as the occupiers are taking all the resources. Most of the fields remain mined, making them unusable.