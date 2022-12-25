Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov will communicate in Ukrainian and Russian

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, who was fined the day before for using a non-state language on the air of United News, said that he would continue to communicate with Kharkiv residents in Russian. On Friday, November 25, reports Suspіlne.
He explained his choice by the fact that most of the city's residents are Russian-speaking.
The mayor of Kharkiv added that "we have always been divided" over the language issue, and expressed the hope that this will not happen again, since "we are all Ukrainians."
Earlier, Terekhov received a fine of UAH 3,400 for using a non-state language.
