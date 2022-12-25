Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov will communicate in Ukrainian and Russian

08:28 26 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, who was fined the day before for using a non-state language on the air of United News, said that he would continue to communicate with Kharkiv residents in Russian. On Friday, November 25, reports Suspіlne.

"I believe that today we have completely different things to do. I believe that the most important thing for us today is to win. Officially, I will speak Ukrainian. As for my communication with Kharkiv residents, I will communicate in Russian," he said.

He explained his choice by the fact that most of the city's residents are Russian-speaking.

"This is the language that 80% of Kharkiv residents speak today, and one must be very careful and careful in the language issue," Terekhov said.

The mayor of Kharkiv added that "we have always been divided" over the language issue, and expressed the hope that this will not happen again, since "we are all Ukrainians."

Earlier, Terekhov received a fine of UAH 3,400 for using a non-state language.