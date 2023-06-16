Mass raids and document checks: Russians intimidate the population of the Kherson region

15:10 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have stepped up their counterintelligence operations in the temporarily occupied Skadovsky district of the Kherson region.



They conduct mass raids in the houses and apartments of local residents, checking personal documents and mobile devices.



The purpose of such actions is to intimidate the population and identify individuals who support the Defense Forces of Ukraine..



Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar noted that over the past 24 hours the enemy has made no progress in any of the areas of attack.



It is important to note that in three of the six directions the enemy did not conduct active operations during the day. Specifically, this applies to the districts of Limansky, Avdeevsky and Shakhtyorsky.