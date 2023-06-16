Massive shelling of the Kherson region: one dead

08:36 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian military forces carried out 57 shelling of the Kherson region, and as a result of these attacks, one person died.



Information about this was provided by the chairman of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, through his Telegram channel.



According to him, over the past day, the enemy fired 57 attacks, firing 318 shells from various types of heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft..



Kherson was shelled four times, with a total of 22 shells fired.

"The Russian military attacked residential areas of the region's settlements, as well as social and critical facilities in the Berislav region. As a result of aggression by Russia, one person died," the head of the regional administration said..

Prokudin also noted that another 79 people were successfully evacuated from the territories of the region liberated from Russian occupation.