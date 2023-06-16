Russia's Massive Attack on Dnepropetrovsk Region: Significant Damage and Prevention of Victims

On the night of May 26-27, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on the Dnepropetrovsk region, using missile strikes and drones, which led to significant damage in the regional center.
This report was presented by Sergei Lysak, Chairman of the Regional Military Administration.
The gas station was also damaged in the attack, and one of its employees was injured. The transport company has suffered significant damage.
He also added that the enemy shelling of the Nikopol region does not stop, and that night the Marganets bulk was attacked by drones.
Fortunately, the incident did not claim any victims.. The head of the Regional Military Administration also noted the successful operation of the air defense system, according to preliminary data, the military of the Vostok Air Command shot down five cruise missiles and six Shahed drones.
