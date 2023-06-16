Russia's Massive Attack on Dnepropetrovsk Region: Significant Damage and Prevention of Victims

10:04 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of May 26-27, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on the Dnepropetrovsk region, using missile strikes and drones, which led to significant damage in the regional center.



This report was presented by Sergei Lysak, Chairman of the Regional Military Administration.

"Serious damage was done to the Dnieper at night, one of the private houses was engulfed in flames, but the fire was successfully extinguished. Two houses and a car were damaged. Fires were also recorded at two private enterprises, but the fire was quickly localized by firefighters," Lysak said.



The gas station was also damaged in the attack, and one of its employees was injured. The transport company has suffered significant damage.

"Currently, surveys of the territories are being carried out, and information on the extent of damage is being specified," Lysak said.



He also added that the enemy shelling of the Nikopol region does not stop, and that night the Marganets bulk was attacked by drones.



Fortunately, the incident did not claim any victims.. The head of the Regional Military Administration also noted the successful operation of the air defense system, according to preliminary data, the military of the Vostok Air Command shot down five cruise missiles and six Shahed drones.