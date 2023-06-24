Large-scale fire in a military unit in Fryazino in the Moscow region - social networks

09:26 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Regardless of the season, fires blaze in Russia. In this case, these fires are often accompanied by the sounds of explosions ("pops"). Another fire broke out at the base of the military unit on the night of Saturday, June 24. There are no official announcements yet, but the video of the fire is circulating on social media.

It is noted that the fire broke out in a military unit in Fryazino, in the Moscow region, but the information needs to be clarified.

Eyewitnesses also report alleged explosions before the fire started.

Recall that fires often occurred in Moscow and the Moscow region in May. In particular, the building of the military registration and enlistment office was on fire. And at the end of May, several fires broke out in Moscow at once.. We add that on June 20 in Kotovsk in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation there was a fire at a gunpowder factory. The explosion killed five people and injured 12 others.