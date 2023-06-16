Large-scale shelling in the Kherson region: schools, houses of culture and enterprises damaged

12:09 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A series of shellings took place in the Kherson region, as a result of which schools, cultural centers and enterprises were damaged.



The police of the Kherson region confirm information about enemy attacks, which also caused damage to gas stations and residential buildings.



As a result of the shelling, several villages were left without electricity and water supply..



It is noted that the invaders used cannon artillery and mortars, and also fired guided bombs from aircraft at the city of Berislav..



The attack killed two people and wounded three..



The police launched an investigation and opened 37 criminal proceedings under article 438 "Violation of the laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.