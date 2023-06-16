Large-scale tragedy in India: more than 200 dead and 900 injured

A large-scale train derailment occurred on the evening of June 2 in India. Near the city of Balasore, three trains collided at once. Bangalore-Kolkata passenger train partially derailed after collision with passenger train. Some of the carriages ended up on neighboring tracks, and a fast Coromandel Express train crashed into them, en route from Calcutta to Chennai.

As of Saturday morning, June 3, the death toll from the train collision exceeded 200 and 900 were injured, the Times of India reported.

All medical facilities and hospitals in Balasore and its environs have been alerted to the readiness to receive victims.

Authorities fear that many passengers may remain trapped in damaged carriages, and a rescue operation is underway.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Odisha State Fire Chief Sudhansha Sarangi said there were many casualties.

"There are many serious injuries, head injuries. A very sad incident and the prognosis is poor," he said.

It is noted that the search for people continues. After all, many can remain under the rubble after a train collision.

Executive Director of Indian Railways Amitabh Sharma noted that it is now difficult to estimate the exact number of victims and injured.