Large-scale attack on Zaporozhye: damage to recreation areas, communications and equipment

09:45 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 20, the Russian invaders launched a large-scale air attack on Zaporozhye and its suburbs. Communication systems and private property were damaged. No casualties.



Information about the incident was published by Yuriy Malashko, chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration, via the Telegram messenger.



The air attack damaged communications systems, private property and agricultural machinery, and affected popular recreational areas in the region.



However, it is encouraging that there were no reports of affected people.



The head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration noted that experts have already begun work to eliminate the consequences of this enemy attack.