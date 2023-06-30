The masseur raped a 15-year-old boy in a health and rehabilitation center

12:33 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Brovary, on the territory of a health and rehabilitation center, a massage master raped a 15-year-old guy during a session. After the deed, he ordered the victim not to tell anyone about what had happened.

This is reported by the Office of the Attorney General.

The police of the Kiev region found that the teenager, due to certain health problems, attended a massage procedure for a long time. During the next session, to which the minor came himself, the rapist took advantage of the helpless state of the child and, in order to satisfy his sexual passion, committed sexual acts.

Man charged with rape of minor. The suspect is currently in custody. A motion was sent to the court to order him a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Suspect faces up to 12 years in prison





