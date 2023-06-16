Mariupol is alarmed: explosions thundered at night

On the night of May 22, at least two explosions occurred in the temporarily captured city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.
Information about this was spread by Petr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, via the Telegram messenger.
The event was also reported by the Mariupol.Resistance Telegram channel, emphasizing that the explosions occurred at 03:28.
