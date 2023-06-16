A small child was injured in the Kherson region due to the shelling of the Russian army

15:14 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kherson region, a small child was injured due to shelling by the Russian army. Alexander Prokudin, chairman of the regional military administration, shared this information on May 31.



According to him, during the day, Russian artillery shelled the village of Shirokaya Balka, and deliberately directed the strike at a residential building. As a result of the shelling, a three-year-old child was injured.



The head of the Regional State Administration explained that glass fragments inflicted a head injury on the child. He was quickly taken to Kherson, where doctors provide the necessary medical care.