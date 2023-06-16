Frauds in the amount of UAH 206 million: a case of large-scale corruption in JSC Ukrzaliznytsia was exposed

11:22 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) have uncovered a new case of large-scale corruption in Ukrzaliznytsia related to gas purchases worth UAH 206 million.

The main corruption scheme was the basic contract for the purchase of gas, to which additional agreements were constantly attached.

"The accomplices in crime used this scheme in order not to hold open tenders and systematically buy gas at inflated prices.. The price difference was distributed among the participants in the transaction," the explanation of the anti-corruption officials says.

The scheme was valid from 2016 to 2020. The investigation began in February 2020.



Almost every branch manager of the Production Assurance Center of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, who has headed the enterprise since 2015 and to this day, is now brought to criminal responsibility - only eight people. This branch carries out centralized procurement for UZ.