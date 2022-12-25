Lviv court dismissed the mayor of Chernihiv

19:00 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Yavorivsky District Court of Lviv found the mayor of Chernihiv, Vladislav Atroshenko, guilty of committing actions in the conditions of a conflict of interest and deprived him of the right to hold the position of mayor for a year.



This was reported by a source in law enforcement agencies.



The court also fined him 6.8 thousand UAH.



Atroshenko is charged with Article 172-7 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.



The corresponding decision was made by the court at a meeting on Wednesday, December 7.