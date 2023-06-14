False "medical checks": the aggressor is preparing for a new wave of export of children

09:15 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Lugansk region, the Russians are planning to organize new so-called "medical checks" for children.



The Center for National Resistance reports this.

"The occupants planned to conduct new "medical examinations" for children in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region in order to prepare them for further evacuation to the Russian Federation," the National Resistance Center said in a statement.



Representatives of the Center explain that the so-called "medical checks" in the temporarily occupied territories are not real, and this is used by Russian forces as a pretext for evacuating children to Russia.

"In fact, no medical checks are carried out, but children are given false diagnoses and this is used as an excuse to send them "for treatment" to medical institutions in the Russian Federation," the resistance said in a statement.



The center also adds that the Russian government has allocated more than 1.4 million rubles to conduct "preventive medical checks" in 2023.