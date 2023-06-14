False "medical checks": the aggressor is preparing for a new wave of export of children

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Lugansk region, the Russians are planning to organize new so-called "medical checks" for children.
The Center for National Resistance reports this.
Representatives of the Center explain that the so-called "medical checks" in the temporarily occupied territories are not real, and this is used by Russian forces as a pretext for evacuating children to Russia.
The center also adds that the Russian government has allocated more than 1.4 million rubles to conduct "preventive medical checks" in 2023.
