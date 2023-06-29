"Legalized" Russians in Ukraine and the EU: an underground printing house was liquidated

12:14 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU and the Police liquidated an underground printing house that produced and sold fake documents of Ukraine, in particular to Russians.



As a result of complex measures in several regions of our state, the organizer of the transaction and 3 of his accomplices were exposed.



The perpetrators offered false passports, driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and government land title deeds to their clients.



Among the clients were Russian citizens who, on the basis of fake documents, tried to “legalize themselves” in Ukraine or leave for the European Union.



The cost of a fake depends on the complexity of the document and the urgency of its production.. So, for example, for one fake ID-card of a citizen of Ukraine

dealers asked for 1.1 thousand. dollars, and a fake driver's license was sold for 600 dollars.

At the same time, the defendants carried out 100 or more “orders” every month.



In addition, they forged documents from medical boards regarding unfitness for military service for health reasons.. Dealers estimated such a service from 5 to 10 thousand dollars.



During more than 150 searches in the underground workshop, as well as at the addresses of residence and work of the persons involved in Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Odessa and Transcarpathian regions, the following was revealed:

▪️ forms of false documents;

▪️ equipment for making fakes and applying holographic security elements to them;

▪️ seals and stamps that were used in illegal activities.



At present, the organizer of the scheme, his "courier" from Bucha, as well as two accomplices from Rivne and Kharkiv, have been informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



Two of the above defendants are already in custody. It is also planned to report suspicion to another participant in the scheme from Rivne and a notary from Kharkov.



An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.. Attackers face up to 12 years in prison.