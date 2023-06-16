Krivoy Rog faced problems with water in connection with the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

12:14 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station caused serious consequences for the water supply of the city of Krivoy Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk region.



Although the water supply will continue, the city's industries will face a significant reduction in water consumption, and the population will be limited in the use of this resource.



The head of the city military administration, Alexander Vilkul, shared this information via Telegram, stressing that the situation, although difficult, is under control.

The city of Krivoy Rog is subdivided into two water supply zones. Water in the Central City, partly Metallurgichesky, Dolgintsevsky and Saksagansky districts will continue to come from Karachuny without risk.



However, in the rest of the districts, which cover 70% of the city, water usually comes from the Kakhovka reservoir through the Yuzhnoye reservoir. The authorities foresaw the risks in advance and took the necessary technical measures to ensure the life of citizens in these conditions.

The city administration has already held an emergency meeting, assessed the situation and developed a plan that includes technical and organizational measures. It is important that water will be supplied, but consumption needs to be reduced in areas that are normally supplied with water from Kakhovka.



Water consumption by industry must be reduced, and for the population, water pressure will be reduced from 22:00 to 05:00, restricting access to the first floors of houses. Watering from hoses will be completely prohibited.

In the villages of the Krivoy Rog community, stretching from Ingulets to Sofiyivka, water supply will be available only from 08:00 to 12:00. If these measures are not enough, additional restrictions will be introduced, but the city administration will provide everything necessary to ensure water supply in the city.