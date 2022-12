09:47 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian occupation troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv region.



This was announced on Friday, December 16, by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov in Telegram.

"The invaders dealt three blows to the critical infrastructure of the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the head of the region wrote.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported on Telegram that there were explosions in Kharkiv for the second day in a row.