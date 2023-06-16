Corruption scheme in Odessa region: SBU revealed kickbacks in management

19:41 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered a corruption scheme operating in one of the departments of the Black Sea City Council of the Odessa region. Information about this was provided by the press service of the SBU in the Odessa region.



According to the SBU, the head of the institution organized a system for receiving "kickbacks" in exchange for winning tenders for various orders paid from the local budget.

The participants in the scheme deliberately overestimated the cost of goods, services and works, and the manager set a 10% "kickback" of the total amount of the concluded contract.



According to the SBU, the woman, accepting bribes, promised "guaranteed" help in winning tenders for the purchase of goods, provision of services and performance of work at the expense of the local budget.



SBU officers detained an official at the moment of receiving a bribe in the amount of 105.6 thousand hryvnias from one of the contractors. The calculations were carried out under a contract for the installation of ventilation systems and maintenance of heat supply networks for a total amount of more than 1 million hryvnias.



The director of the contracting commercial structure, as well as the organizer of the scheme, were charged with criminal acts.