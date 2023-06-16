Corrected missiles: SBU detained a former communist deputy of the Zaporozhye City Council

10:18 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The former deputy of the Zaporozhye City Council, who has been a supporter of communist ideology since Soviet times, has actively supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

On the instructions of the curators, the suspect collected information about the locations of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the location of military and military-industrial complex facilities. He also recorded the consequences of enemy attacks on the regional center. The received data was transmitted via Telegram.

On his guidance, the Russian invaders carried out a series of missile attacks on the city in April and May of this year. Then, as a result of enemy shelling, 3 local residents were killed.. Also, 30 private houses were destroyed and one of the industrial enterprises of the region was damaged.



According to investigators, the enemy henchman turned out to be an ardent supporter of communism, who in 2001 received 6 years in prison for planning a coup d'état in Ukraine.



After his release, he joined the local cell of the banned Communist Party and in 2015 was a deputy of the Zaporozhye City Council for almost half a year.



He was also an active member of the pro-Kremlin organizations Union of Soviet Officers and the Immortal Regiment.

In 2022, according to his convictions, he replenished the agent network of the aggressor country and began to help the Russian special services in every possible way in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. To carry out hostile tasks, the Russian agent formed his informant network. It included former party members of the defendant living in Zaporozhye.



Through them, he "in the dark" received information about existing industrial enterprises and the technical condition of critical infrastructure.. Then the traitor personally traveled to the area and carried out hidden photo and video recording of Ukrainian objects.. The received information was transmitted by the Russian Federation for the preparation of air attacks on the territory of the region. After enemy strikes, the attacker "reported" about their

consequences in the FSB.

During searches at the place of residence of the detainee, mobile phones were found that he used to communicate with the Russian special service.

He also seized a large amount of forbidden communist symbols.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant about the suspicion of. 2 tbsp. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).