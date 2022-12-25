Corrected the shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the SBU detained a resident of Kherson

14:31 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A resident of Kherson was taken into custody, suspected of collaborating with the Russian military during the occupation of the city. The man, at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, went over to the side of the Russians and began to cooperate with the Russian special services.



The SBU told about it.



Since April, he began to actively carry out hostile tasks, in particular, he collected intelligence about the places of deployment and movement of units of the defense forces of the Kherson region, and also gave out the addresses of the resistance members, among whom were former ATO members.



The man transmitted the data to the Russians through an anonymous channel in telegrams.



The man was searched and found propaganda materials, symbols of Russia, as well as a mobile phone with correspondence with Russian

FSB officers.

On suspicion of treason, the exposed person faces from 15 years behind bars to life.