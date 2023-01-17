A ship from Ukraine ran aground in the Bosphorus, the strait is blocked

10:41 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The cargo ship MKK-1, which arrived in Istanbul from Ukraine, ran aground in the Bosphorus, traffic along the strait was temporarily suspended in both directions.



It is reported by NTV.



According to the publication, the failure of the ship's rudder became the cause of the incident.

"In a statement, the Governor of Istanbul noted that a dry cargo ship under the flag of Palau MKK-1, en route from Ukraine to Istanbul, ran aground around 07:00 due to a rudder failure," the message says.

The Main Directorate of Coastal Security said that a total of eight ships are taking part in the operation to unblock the strait - in particular, the specialized vessel Nene Hatun, rescue boats and tugboats, a coast guard boat and underwater crews.



There were no casualties as a result of the incident, and no environmental pollution was registered.