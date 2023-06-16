Counterintelligence revealed a traitor in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

10:17 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU detained a Russian "mole" in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who collected information about Western weapons and "hunted" for air defense



The intruder turned out to be a resident of Bakhmut, who, even before the start of a full-scale invasion, was recruited by Nikita Klimovsky, a representative of the 72nd intelligence center of the GU GSH with the SRF (better known as the GRU).



After February 24 last year, the Russian set his agent the first intelligence task - to inform the aggressor about the consequences of air strikes on the Ukrainian city. The invaders were also interested in the exact coordinates of the bridge crossings in Bakhmut and its environs.



Subsequently, the traitor received from the Russian military intelligence the following task - to arrive in the Dnipropetrovsk region and mobilize into the ranks of the Defense Forces.



After enlisting in one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy agent collected information about the number of personnel and weapons in the units.



The person involved also handed over to the aggressor information about possible visits to the garrison by representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.. In this regard, information about the preparation of a possible sabotage against officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being checked.



In addition, the attacker tried to establish the location of the Ukrainian air defense system and the latest Western weapons.. However, military counterintelligence officers and SBU investigators acted ahead of the curve - they caught the traitor in a timely manner, documented the criminal actions and detained him while trying to transfer intelligence to the Russian special service.





It was established that their henchman used the Telegram messenger to communicate with Russian military intelligence.

During the searches, two mobile phones were found on the defendant, one of which he used only to communicate with his “curator” from the GRU.



Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed the detainee about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law). While he is in custody. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.