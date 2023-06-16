Smuggling at the border: exposure of the scheme for the import of goods into Ukraine

12:53 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Three state inspectors of the customs post in Mukachevo are suspected of abuse of office, as they organized a smuggling scheme for the importation of goods into Ukraine.



Officials from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) officially reported the suspicion and stressed that officials cleared four truckloads of goods from China in April last year without paying customs duties.



According to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, officials referred to changes in the law related to martial law and claimed that goods imported after April 1, 2022 are exempt from customs clearance and payments.



However, the SBI investigation showed that these goods were imported into the territory of Ukraine in February-March 2022, as evidenced by customs database data..



In violation of the law, the customs officials allowed the entrepreneurs to revoke the submitted customs declarations and declare the goods as "re-exports".



After that, the goods were re-imported into the country, but already in a preferential regime, which became part of the smuggling scheme.



The budget of Ukraine has suffered damage in the amount of 4 million hryvnia due to illegal actions of officials. Those found guilty face up to six years in prison.



The investigation is ongoing and the RBI is investigating the involvement of other customs officials in this shady scheme.