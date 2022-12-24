The Constitutional Court of Ukraine dismissed three judges

14:54 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Irina Zavgorodnyaya, Sergiy Sasa and Igor Slidenko were dismissed from their positions as judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.



This was reported on the website of the CCU on Wednesday, December 7.

"At a special plenary session, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine considered the issue of dismissal of the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Irina Zovgorodnya, Serhiy Sas and Igor Slidenko from the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on the basis of their applications. Based on the results of the session, the Constitutional Court decided to satisfy these applications," – the message says.

In turn, the media note that now there are 13 judges left in the Constitutional Court, and 12 people are needed for a quorum.