19:29 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine accuses the commander of the National Guard of shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war because of his refusal to speak Russian.



According to information received from the press service of the SBU and the UCP, suspicions arose regarding commander Konstantin Yudin, the head of the group of the 376th separate operational battalion of the Russian Guard.



In early April 2023, Yudin visited the temporarily occupied Energodar in the Zaporozhye region, where a Russian checkpoint was located. At that time, Ukrainian prisoners of war were at the checkpoint, whom the invaders tried to force to take part in the dismantling of fortifications.



Instead, Yudin ordered the country's Ukrainian defenders to line up for questioning. He was especially interested in personal data and the circumstances of the captives getting into captivity.



According to the results of the investigation, one of the prisoners answered in Ukrainian. In response, Yudin took the man to an outbuilding at the checkpoint and, threatening him with a weapon, forced him to turn to the wall.



Yudin then shot the victim in the leg, inflicting a bullet wound on his knee joint.



The Russian commander continued to demand that the prisoners respond only in Russian, but the Ukrainian again refused to comply with his hostile instructions.



In response, Yudin fired another shot near the head of the prisoner, but this did not prompt the Ukrainian to speak Russian.



After that, the attacker threatened to shoot the prisoners on the condition that they hear Ukrainian speech again.



Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine collected enough evidence and officially announced to Yudin that they were suspected of violating the laws and customs of war.