Collaborators are trying to take cultural property out of a museum in the Zaporozhye region

09:32 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Center for National Resistance informs about the order for collaborators from the Zaporozhye region to take cultural values to Russia from the local art museum named after. Isaak Brodsky.



The organization notes that the Russians are plundering the museum, and collaborators appointed by the occupation administration as "heads" of the museum recently visited the occupied Crimea, presumably to "exchange experience".



However, according to the CNS, in fact, the visit to Crimea was connected with receiving instructions on organizing the illegal export of cultural property.



The most valuable exhibits, on behalf of, are paintings by famous artists, including Aivazovsky and Benois.