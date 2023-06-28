The number of people killed by Russians in Kramatorsk increased: 10 people, including children

14:52 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The number of victims who died in Kramatorsk on the evening of June 27 from the Russian attack increased to 10 people, including 3 children, and the number of injured was 61 people.



Information about this was published by the press service of the National Police.

"As a result of the attack by Russia in Kramatorsk, 10 people were killed and 61 people were injured. Police officers continue to work at the scene of the shelling. According to the latest data at 11:30, we know of three dead children and one injured child.



Among the victims of violence are a 17-year-old girl and two 14-year-old sisters. An eight-month-old baby was injured, but nothing threatens his life.



Explosives experts, investigators, forensic experts, operatives, medical personnel and patrol officers are working at the scene of the incident, who are taking the necessary measures to establish the circumstances of this tragedy.