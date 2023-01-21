Cemetery vandalism in the Odessa region: almost 100 graves destroyed

11:13 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Odessa region, in the village of Nerushai, a 20-year-old local resident broke 92 tombstones at the local cemetery. This was announced on Friday, January 20, by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odessa region.

The fact that someone damaged the tombstones was reported to law enforcement by a cemetery worker.

During the investigation, the police found out who did it.

“The attacker, in a state of intoxication, went to the cemetery for several days and crushed gravestones. In total, he damaged 92 tombstones. At the same time, he did not have any hostile relations with the families of the deceased," the police said.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion of committing crimes under Part 1 of Art. 297 (Desecration of graves) and h. 3 art. 297 (Desecration of graves committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It should be reminded that in the Sarnensky district, near the village of Kurash, unidentified persons smashed tombstones at the local cemetery at night.

Earlier in Canada, a monument to the chief commander of the UPA was desecrated. The monument to Roman Shukhevych is located on the territory of the Ukrainian Youth Unity complex. The vandals painted over the monument with red paint and left inscriptions accusing Shukhevych of Nazism.