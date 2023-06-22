Kyiv: explosion and fire in a 16-storey building due to a gas leak

09:49 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, there was an explosion and subsequent fire in a 16-story residential building, which, according to preliminary data, was caused by a gas leak.



This was reported by the head of the Kyiv city administration Vitaliy Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv main department of the State Emergency Service Sergey Popko and representatives of the Kyiv gas service.



According to official information, the gas explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building, covering an area of about 150 square meters. The fire is currently under control and rescuers are searching for people.



At 3:45 am, in the vicinity of the Dnieper district on Malyshko Street, an explosion occurred in a residential building on the seventh floor, presumably due to a gas leak, which led to the destruction of structures. According to operational data, five apartments on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors were damaged.. Rescuers managed to evacuate two people.



Later, Vitali Klitschko said that the rescue services were able to save 18 people.. According to him, all people from undamaged premises were evacuated to a safe place.



According to the Kyiv Gas Service, four apartments were previously destroyed as a result of a gas explosion in a 16-storey building, and six apartments were damaged.