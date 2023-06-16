Kyiv was subjected to rocket fire: 6 fragments of rockets fell in different parts of the capital

12:25 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the morning Kyiv was subjected to another rocket attack. In different districts of Kyiv, 6 fragments of rockets fell, according to the Kiev City Military Administration (KSCA).

Emergency services left on calls, including to the Obolonsky district, where fragments of a rocket fell on the roadway and caught fire. Debris also fell near a gas station and onto a green area.

Services extinguish rocket fragments that are burning on the roadway in the Obolonsky district.

Podolsky district of the capital, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out on the roof of a 2-storey building. The fire that broke out was localized. At the moment, one victim is known, he is in the hospital.

In the Desnyansky district, debris landed on the territory of one of the parks. In Dneprovsky to different sections of the road.

Andrey Nebytov, the head of the police of the Kyiv region, said that an outbuilding was damaged in one of the districts of the Kiev region, a fire broke out. None of the local residents were hurt.

People are hiding in the subway.

Military journalist Andrei Tsaplienko said that according to preliminary data, the Russians are firing at Kyiv with ballistics - Iskander and S-300.