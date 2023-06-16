Cyber ​​police uncovered a group of criminals involved in large-scale fraud

On June 15, the cyber police uncovered an organized group of criminals involved in a large-scale fraud using phishing bots on Telegram.
This was reported by the press service of the National Police.
The attackers created phishing bots on Telegram, pretending to be bots of the energy company DTEK. Using these bots, criminals collected personal data of users and illegally logged into their accounts. Then they automatically sent out fraudulent advertising aimed at deceiving citizens and obtaining monetary gain.
This scheme was organized by five men living in Odessa, Kyiv regions and Russia. During temporary power outages, they created bots in Telegram, presenting them as the official chat bots of DTEK.
Using phishing bots, attackers obtained login credentials for Telegram accounts, such as a phone number and a verification code. Then they automatically sent out fraudulent advertising through compromised accounts, offering victims pseudo-investments in various projects.
In addition, the members of the group attracted about 50 "drops" - individuals who helped to cash out the money received from the victims as a result of investments.
According to preliminary data, more than 15,000 accounts were tampered with by attackers, and about 3,000 people were affected by fraud related to false investment offers.. Law enforcement agencies are working to identify victims and determine the total amount of damage caused by these actions.
