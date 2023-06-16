How a special pass to the Kiev bridge closed Pavlik's tour of Germany

09:24 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Alas, how much a wife can change in a husband's career. Due to the scandal provoked by his wife, the concert of Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik in Germany was canceled. This was announced by the organizer of the event Diana Yanushkevich.

As you know, the singer got into a scandal because of a special pass for traveling along the South Bridge in Kyiv, which he allegedly presented to his wife, blogger Ekaterina Repyakhova. The woman bragged about it on Instagram.

Repyakhova's post quickly spread through social networks and a wave of hate hit the couple. Pavlik and his wife wrote several posts with explanations and forgiveness, but it did not help them. The next day, they were called by the police and the special pass was taken away from the couple.. It is interesting that the law enforcement officers themselves were the first to joke about Viktor Pavlik: they began the news about the seizure of the pass from the singer with the words of his own song:. Everything just happened by itself."

Users of social networks picked up the "flash mob" of the police and began to fast jokes and memes about the artist

As a result, the singer's charity concert, which was supposed to take place on June 4 in Berlin, was canceled.

"Due to the circumstances that took place in the life of the artist on May 16-17, the organizers decided to cancel the concert of Viktor Pavlik. Who will perform at the charity concert on June 4, we will announce later," the organizer of the event said.

At the same time, Repyakhova herself has already stated that her husband did not give her a special pass.

"We live in a rented apartment, we drive credit cars," she said.

But this confession was belated and implausible.