Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was not "tired", but was undermined - GUR

20:31 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops captured Novaya Kakhovka and the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station at the end of February 2022. They took the staff hostage and almost immediately resorted to interfering with the technical work of the facility: they blew up the structures of the North Crimean Canal in order to supply water to the temporarily occupied Crimea.



After the seizure of the hydroelectric power plant facilities, the Russians placed the command post of the Southern Military District of Russia there. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, back in April 2022, the invaders mined the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.



In the fall of 2022, information appeared about Russia's intentions to blow up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in order to interfere with the summer-autumn campaign of the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine. Then the Ukrainian authorities drew the maximum attention of the world community to this threat and its consequences.

However, in the information space, the narrative that the dam is “tired” is accelerating, as it could have been damaged earlier and not withstand it.

Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that according to preliminary findings, experts see no reason to think that the Kakhovka dam is "tired."

“Scenarios can be different. But the conclusions are preliminary: experts see no reason to think that the dam is "tired," Yusov said.

To a clarifying question whether there is evidence of a detonation, the representative of the GUR answered: “Yes. Explosives were involved."