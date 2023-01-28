Increased mine danger due to storm in the Black Sea

10:25 28 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Black Sea, weather conditions worsened. And because of the storm, the mine danger increased. This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa OVA Sergey Bratchuk on Telegram on Saturday morning, January 28.

"There is a high probability of shells breaking off anchors and nailing to the shore, as well as their drifting along the coast," the official wrote.

Bratchuk called on citizens to take care of themselves and their families, and also not to violate the relevant orders of the regional military administration and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, a drifting mine was destroyed in Bulgaria.. She swam 200 meters from the shore. For undermining involved a special diving group.

It was also reported that on January 7, in the Odessa region, two drifting anti-ship mines were discovered and destroyed near the coast.

In total, since the beginning of the war in the western waters of the Black Sea, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine have destroyed about 40 mines.