09:27 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The well-known businessman Anton Lukoyanov, widely known in Melitopol, surprised everyone with his defection to the side of the occupiers.



According to media reports, he regularly provides Russian soldiers with food. Previously, this traitor liked to pose in Ukrainian embroidered shirts and claimed that he loved Ukraine.

This former head of the successful Melitopol Cherry company, along with his artist wife Oksana Vlasenko, organized extravagant parties for the wealthy, including various beauty contests and presentations of the magazine The Most Beautiful Women of Melitopol.

In 2019, Lukoyanov finished his work in the mentioned company.

"For almost 3 years, Lukoyanov did not hold any position and, as it turned out, was preparing to receive his "brothers" with bread and salt. All this time, he made plans to take away what others have been creating for decades.. Of course, Lukoyanov knew perfectly well about the date of the invaders' invasion of Melitopol and acted in accordance with a well-thought-out plan.

Lukoyanov received a reward for his loyalty to the Russian Federation in the form of an important position as first deputy head of a department in the so-called "Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Zaporozhye Region" (CCI).