A well-known Melitopol businessman went over to the side of the occupiers

The well-known businessman Anton Lukoyanov, widely known in Melitopol, surprised everyone with his defection to the side of the occupiers.
According to media reports, he regularly provides Russian soldiers with food. Previously, this traitor liked to pose in Ukrainian embroidered shirts and claimed that he loved Ukraine.
In 2019, Lukoyanov finished his work in the mentioned company.
Lukoyanov received a reward for his loyalty to the Russian Federation in the form of an important position as first deputy head of a department in the so-called "Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Zaporozhye Region" (CCI).
