Produced leaflets to raise the "morale" of the army of the Russian Federation: Kharkiv resident sentenced to 10 years in prison

The court found the Kharkiv resident guilty of collaborative activities and sentenced him to 10 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of administrative, economic and organizational and administrative functions for 10 years.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
It was established that Russian officials were grateful to the Kharkiv resident for raising the "morale" of the military of the Russian Federation.
The convict in court said that, according to his daughter, in mid-April 2022, 1,000 copies of leaflets based on his layouts were printed for the Russian army in one day.
The man also kept Soviet and anti-Ukrainian literature at home, as well as a book by the former fugitive president.
In court, the former art director fully admitted his guilt.
The man also kept Soviet and anti-Ukrainian literature at home, as well as a book by the former fugitive president.
In court, the former art director fully admitted his guilt.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments