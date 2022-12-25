He made propaganda stories for the Russians: the court sentenced the Ukrainian to 5 years in prison

17:12 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kyiv, the district court sentenced to five years in prison with a three-year suspension of punishment the editor of the Internet resource Control Shot, which was part of a group of pro-Russian resources in Ukraine.



This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the SBU in the Kyiv region.



The man was found guilty of financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine



The convict was a member of a group of Russian propagandists in Ukraine who prepared and distributed materials that contributed to inciting ethnic hatred and agitating to violate state borders and create pseudo-state formations in certain regions of Ukraine, the SBU specified.



According to the investigation, the man agreed to the head and host of the propaganda channel to participate in the filming of the program as a respondent.. He took part in manipulative stories on Russian propaganda TV channels, which shot openly anti-Ukrainian stories by order of certain political forces and public organizations of the Russian Federation, law enforcement officers noted.



On the YouTube channel "Rassvet", the propagandist called the Russian army to Ukraine and asked to return the former borders of the USSR.



The man was exposed in the summer of 2020, but after the announcement of suspicion under part 2 of article 110 of the Criminal Code - "Financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine", he disappeared and hid from consequences.



Subversive information activities on YouTube and through the newly formed telegram channels, the convict continued. The SBU detained him last September in Boryspil.



During searches conducted at the place of residence and temporary stay of a member of the group, law enforcement officers seized anti-Ukrainian materials, scripts and reports on information campaigns, money provided by sponsors from the Russian Federation, media and prohibited literature.