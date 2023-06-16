Due to the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, 11 settlements in the Nikolaev region were flooded

11:07 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Snigirevsky community of the Nikolaev region, 11 settlements were flooded, and more than 300 people were evacuated.



Ivan Kukhta, chairman of the Snigirevsky city military administration, reported this in a Telegram.



The number of flooded settlements, including the city of Snigirevka, has doubled compared to the previous day. The water level in the river has risen by 5.5 meters, and over the past two days the water continues to rise by 12 cm every hour.



Already 148 houses (yesterday there were only six) and 235 gardens were flooded by Thursday morning.



A total of 289 people were evacuated, mostly went to relatives. Some of the affected citizens were accommodated in communal institutions of the territorial community.



The head of the MVA noted that four bridges had been lost in the last 24 hours alone: the pedestrian crossing near Galaganovka was flooded, the bridge to Elizavetovka was destroyed, and the Vasilyevsky and Novovasilyevsky bridges were under water.



Several villages lost power supply, and the village of Pavlovka was left without water supply. In Snigirevka, four arterial wells were also turned off.