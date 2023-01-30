Poisonous peanuts brought from Egypt to Ukrainian stores

12:50 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Poisonous peanuts were found on the shelves of stores in Odessa and the region, as well as in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported in the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Food and Consumer Service.



It is noted that in peanuts brought from Egypt, it was found that the maximum allowable levels of aflatoxins were exceeded.

"We notify market operators of the need to withdraw it from circulation and inform in writing about the discrepancy found within no more than two working days," the ministry said.



Aflatoxin-B1 is a poisonous substance secreted by certain types of microscopic fungi. It causes malignant tumors and cirrhosis of the liver, and also reduces immunity.