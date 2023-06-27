FSB informant received 8 years in prison for disclosing the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

FSB informant who divulged the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Nikolaev was sentenced to eight years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.
According to the information, the agent primarily sought to establish and transfer to the Russian curator information about the location of Ukrainian military installations, including dugouts and other fortified structures located near the regional center.
It is clarified that the traitor is a local resident who, at the beginning of the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, was attracted by the FSB to illegal cooperation.
The court found the hostile informant guilty of illegally disseminating information about the direction, movement of weapons, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, as well as about the movement and deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He was also accused of justifying, recognizing the legitimacy and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as glorifying its participants.
