FSB informant received 8 years in prison for disclosing the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

19:02 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

FSB informant who divulged the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Nikolaev was sentenced to eight years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



According to the information, the agent primarily sought to establish and transfer to the Russian curator information about the location of Ukrainian military installations, including dugouts and other fortified structures located near the regional center.

"SBU officers detained the violator at the end of June 2022 during counter-sabotage operations in the front-line territories of the region. The court sentenced him to eight years in prison on the basis of materials from the Ukrainian intelligence service, taking into account his cooperation with the investigation," the official statement says.

It is clarified that the traitor is a local resident who, at the beginning of the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, was attracted by the FSB to illegal cooperation.

"It has been established that the Russian intelligence service contacted the man through one of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he left anti-Ukrainian comments.. All further communication with the FSB was carried out through the messenger, with the help of a messenger who turned out to be the administrator of the same Telegram channel. The information received was supposed to be used by the invaders to prepare rocket and artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders," the SBU press service notes.



The court found the hostile informant guilty of illegally disseminating information about the direction, movement of weapons, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, as well as about the movement and deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



He was also accused of justifying, recognizing the legitimacy and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as glorifying its participants.