They wanted to get their agent at a defense plant: the SBU exposed two Russian spies

12:12 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU exposed two more Russian officials involved in intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. One of them is an employee of the main department of international military cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel Dmitry Guliy.



Another Russian spy turned out to be Vitaly Tekhtelev, Deputy Director of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Economic Development of the aggressor country.



It is established that at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, they remotely recruited a resident of Kyiv. Soon the man received a task from them - to get a job in one of the defense companies in the capital region.. The ultimate goal of this agent is to collect and transmit intelligence to Russia.



Thus, Russian officials tried to obtain secret information about the existing Ukrainian weapons, which are supplied to the Defense Forces at the front.. In addition, they were interested in information about the consequences of Russian missile strikes on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv.



In February 2023, the Security Service detained an enemy agent and informed him of suspicion of treason.



During the investigation, employees of the Ukrainian intelligence service "split" the detainee - he provided the personal data of his "curators" from Russia.



According to the investigation, the traitor maintained contact with Russian officials through a messenger.. In the event of the capture of Kyiv, they promised their agent a loyal attitude on the part of the occupiers.



Based on the collected evidence, investigators from the Security Service informed both Russians about suspicion of. 2 article 28 and h. 1 article. 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (espionage was committed by prior agreement by a group of persons).





