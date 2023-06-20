Wanted to "poach" Ukrainian pilots to the side of the enemy: SBU reported suspicion to a retired military pilot

14:57 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU counterintelligence exposed a Russian spy who was actively collecting information about the military airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the personal data of Ukrainian military pilots.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

The traitor turned out to be a retired military pilot, a resident of the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he remotely contacted one of the commanders of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment from the Russian Federation, with whom he had previously studied at the pilot school.



The man offered his help to the rashist in the war against Ukraine.



It was established that the traitor was preparing lists of active pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. First of all, the aggressor was interested in specialists with practical experience in flying MiG-29, SU-24, SU-25, SU-27, An-26 and Il-76 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters.



According to operational data, the rashists planned to use this information to try to recruit Ukrainian pilots in favor of the aggressor country.



To collect personal data, the traitor called former fellow students and “in the dark” asked them for “necessary” information, including additional contact information, places of residence and service.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of the suspicion. 2 tbsp. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). While the defendant is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory in southern Ukraine. However, SBU employees are taking comprehensive measures to bring to justice.