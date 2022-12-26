"Claps" thundered in Belgorod, Simferopol and Bakhchisarai

12:13 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russian Belgorod, not far from the border with Ukraine, on the night of Saturday, December 17, explosions thundered. This is reported by local Telegram channels.

It is noted that the explosions thundered after the announcement of an air raid alert in several regions of Ukraine.

"Over the Belgorod region again loudly. Details are being specified," local channels write.

Ukrainian journalist Andrei Tsaplienko also reported that explosions had taken place in the occupied Simferopol and Bakhchisarai.

Neither the Belgorod authorities nor the occupation administrations in Crimea commented on the explosions.

Recall that after a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Friday morning, unknown objects fell in the Russian Federation near Volgograd. Local residents claim that it could be the remains of a rocket or a drone.

Belgorod has created an interactive map of shelters.